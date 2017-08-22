Leader of the Greens believes Dublin will introduce congestion charge

The leader of the Green Party, Eamon Ryan, believes a congestion charge will have to be introduced in Dublin.

The fee is already in place in cities like London to encourage more people to use public transport.

Mr Ryan says the current move towards electric cars may spur on a similar move here.

He said: "As we switch away from the use of fuels, which we will, we will need some sort of revenue system to replace the one we get at the moment on car fuel, on excise duty and so on.

"Now, it's not a punishing motorists system, but there is a recognition - since we are raising €3bn a year at the moment in terms of the motor tax system - that we do need something down the line that will replace it."