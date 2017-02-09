LÉ James Joyce rescues person from yacht off Cork coast

One person has been rescued by the LÉ James Joyce from a yacht that was taking on water.

The operation took place 16 nautical miles south east of Roches Point in Cork Harbour in difficult sea conditions this evening.

LÉ James Joyce, while on a Maritime Security and Defence Patrol, responded to a request from Mine Head Coast Guard Station at 4.20pm.

Once on scene, LÉ James Joyce located a yacht taking on water, launched a Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat (RHIB) and rescued an Irish National from the yacht.

The person was taken on-board the RHIB and was subsequently winched to Coast Guard Rescue 117.

The operation was complete at 6.30pm and LÉ James Joyce has since resumed its patrol.