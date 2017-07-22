LÉ Eithne returns from Mediterranean migrant rescue mission today

The crew of the LÉ Eithne are returning home to a hero's welcome in Cork this morning.

During the ship's deployment in the Mediterranean, they rescued 1,187 people.

The 72 naval crew members have been at sea since May 23 as part of Ireland's response to the migrant crisis.

Commander Brian Fitzgerald explained what their rescue missions were like.

He said: "Our first ever rescue, which was on the 16th of June, which involved rescuing 705 migrants onto our ship and transporting them to a port of safety. That was a record for the Irish Navy and it was an incredible thing to deal with.

"The second occasion on the 25th of June, we had 712 to deal with plus cordinating the rescue of 2,740 people amongst 11 rescue craft co-ordinated by us."