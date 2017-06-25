LÉ Eithne rescues 183 people in Mediterranean

Back to Ireland Home

183 people have been rescued from the Mediterranean by the Irish Naval Vessel the LÉ Eithne

At 6am this morning the ship rescued 113 migrants from an inflatable boat that was found drifting about 40 kilometres off the Libyan coast.

A further 70 people were rescued shortly afterwards from another vessel in distress.

The migrants on board are receiving food, water and medical treatment where required.
KEYWORDS: le eithne, refugees, mediterranean

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland