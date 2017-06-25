LÉ Eithne rescues 183 people in Mediterranean
25/06/2017 - 14:01:26Back to Ireland Home
183 people have been rescued from the Mediterranean by the Irish Naval Vessel the LÉ Eithne
At 6am this morning the ship rescued 113 migrants from an inflatable boat that was found drifting about 40 kilometres off the Libyan coast.
A further 70 people were rescued shortly afterwards from another vessel in distress.
The migrants on board are receiving food, water and medical treatment where required.
LÉ Eithne Rescues 183 Migrants 40KM North West of Tripoli During Two Separate Operations pic.twitter.com/IJOmREZNoo— Irish Defence Forces (@defenceforces) June 25, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here