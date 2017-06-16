LÉ Eithne rescues 135 migrants off coast of Libya

Back to Migrant crisis Ireland Home

Irish ship the LÉ Eithne has rescued 135 migrants from an inflatable craft off the coast of Libya.

The rescue took place at 8.00am this morning approximately 83Km off the North West coast of Tripoli.

The LÉ Eithne has since rescued a further 211 migrants from two more inflatable crafts, as well as taking 85 migrants on board from an NGO ship.

The migrants on board are currently receiving food, water and medical treatment where required.
KEYWORDS: le eithne, rescue, migrants

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland