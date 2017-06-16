LÉ Eithne rescues 135 migrants off coast of Libya

Irish ship the LÉ Eithne has rescued 135 migrants from an inflatable craft off the coast of Libya.

The rescue took place at 8.00am this morning approximately 83Km off the North West coast of Tripoli.

The LÉ Eithne has since rescued a further 211 migrants from two more inflatable crafts, as well as taking 85 migrants on board from an NGO ship.

The migrants on board are currently receiving food, water and medical treatment where required.