L.E. Aisling being sold for €650,000 - six times what the Government sold it for

A naval vessel sold by the Government two months ago is back on the market - at six times its sale price.

The L.E. Aisling is now back on sale in the Netherlands as a fisheries patrol vessel, despite its new owners confirming that no extra work has been done on the vessel.

The boat now carries an asking price of more than €650,000. The Government sold it for €110,000 to Dutch ship broker Dick van der Kamp just seven weeks ago.

Fine Gael TD and member of the Public Accounts Committee Alan Farrell said the PAC is now likely to hear more about the sale.

"The difference between the value being sought at the moment on the open market versus the value achieved at a public auction a number of weeks ago presents a difficulty to me as a member of the Public Accounts Committee and as a former member for five years of the Defence Committee," he said.