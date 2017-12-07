Law to target adults who groom children to commit crimes needs to be introduced, according to Government report

Laws to prosecute people who groom children to carry out crimes need to be brought in as soon as possible.

That is according to the Government's special reporteur on child protection in his annual report to the Oireachtas.

Professor Geoffrey Shannon says 'Fagin's Law' will target adults who commission children to commit crimes like shoplifting, burglary or carrying drugs.

The report also calls for the age of criminal responsibility to be raised from 10 to 14.
