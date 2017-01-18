Law Reform Commission says it should be possible to sue 'negligent' expert witnesses

The Law Reform Commission has said expert witnesses should lose their immunity from being sued.

The commission said laws should be introduced to make sure experts give independent and impartial evidence in court.

It also said it should be possible to sue expert witnesses where they are found to have given evidence in a "grossly negligent manner".

The suggestions are part of a new report on reforms to the laws on evidence.

The report also says a witness who chooses to give evidence by affirmation instead of an oath on the bible should no longer be required to state that they have no religious faith.