Law change to stop landlords evicting families rejected by Government

The Government has ruled out any change in the law that would stop families being evicted by landlords, as the number of people living in emergency accommodation has hit record levels.

Focus Ireland has called for the new legislation, saying it is needed to tackle the homelessness crisis.

However, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy insisted the law will not be changed.

"You can't bring in a change of the law that would prevent eviction.

"You have to find a balance between the people who are renting the property and the persons who own the property," he said.

Mr Murphy admitted that the homelessness figures are still "unacceptably high", but said there has been progress.

The number of people living in emergency accommodation has reached a record high, with figures showing 8,374 people accessed emergency accommodation last month.

The figures from the Department of Housing show that 3,124 of these were children.

The number of people in emergency accommodation in Dublin in September was 5,953, while 690 families were being housed in hotels and B&Bs across the country.

Mr Murphy told RTE's Morning Ireland on Friday that for the first time in three years, the number of families exiting emergency accommodation in Dublin had increased for two months in a row.

He added: "We are making some progress and want to continue to make progress in the months ahead," he added.