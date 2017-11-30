Law banning pets from restaurants and cafes is repealed

Pet owners can now bring their animals out to dine with them.

It comes after a law from the 1950s, which banned cats and dogs in restaurants and cafes, was repealed.

The Food Safety of Ireland confirmed the news, but say it must be at the owners’ discretion.

The rule will also still apply where food is being prepared, handled or stored in places such as kitchens and supermarkets.

    It should be noted that the exception is that food business operators should allow access for:

  • Guide dogs to help people who are vision impaired;
  • Assistance dogs for families of children with autism;
  • Assistance dogs for adolescents with autism;
  • Companion dogs for persons with other disabilities;
  • Pups and dogs in training who will go on to qualify as the above categories of dog

