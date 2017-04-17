Latvians injured in suspected racist incident outside bar in Tyrone

Two Latvian men have been seriously injured in a vicious racist attack in Coalisland in Tyrone.

The foreign nationals were targeted by a group of men outside a bar in the town at around 9pm on Easter Sunday.

Police said the victims, aged in their 30s, sustained cuts and bruises as well as possible facial fractures in the attack on Main Street.

PSNI inspector Neil Beck said: "The victims of this assault are both Latvian nationals and we are treating the incident as a hate crime.

"I would urge anyone who was in the Main Street area and who saw what happened to get in touch with police."

Linda Dillon, Sinn Féin MLA for Mid Ulster, said there could be no place for racism in society.

She said: "The Latvian community, and indeed those from other countries who have chosen to make Coalisland their home, are an integral part of our community and are very welcome.

"Those responsible for this attack are a disgrace.

"We will not tolerate attacks against anyone due to their nationality, the language they speak or any other reason for that matter. There can be no place whatsoever for racism in our society.

"I would encourage anyone with information on this attack to contact the PSNI."