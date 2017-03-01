Latest:Minister McGrath says people must be held accountable for their actions in 'Grace case'

Update 10.48am: People must be held to account for their actions in relation to the 'Grace case' according to the Disabilities Minister.

The HSE's promising 'the full rigours' of disciplinary procedures will follow if staff involved are found to have a case to answer.

Minister McGrath says he hopes to have the terms of reference for a commission of inquiry ready to bring to cabinet next Tuesday: “Grace as far as I am concerned is a unique and valued individual whose needs, values and wishes should have been paramount to the State’s dealing with her.

“Of course we have to have due process and we have to go through the commission of inquiry, but at the end of that process, as far as I am concerned, people have to be held accountable for their actions.”

Update 8.49am: HSE spokesperson Dr Cathal Morgan has warned that imposing disciplinary measures against workers involved in the recent ‘Grace’ case scandal will not be a straightforward process.

The HSE and Tusla confirmed they have opened disciplinary investigations into 11 employees after yesterday's publication of the Devine and Resilience Ireland reports.

“People are entitled to appeal are entitled to take their case to the courts, so this is why we have to be careful,” said Dr Morgan.

“So I would say clearly that we will diligently move through the HR process. It has to be fair, it has to be due process.

“Where people have a case to answer, they will have to answer for it.”

Earlier:

Minister McGrath said that Grace will be prioritised in a new commission of inquiry.

"I'd like to apologise to Grace, her family and friends, and all who suffered any abuse under the care of the State," he said.

"Because from my point of view, it's unacceptable, it's not good enough, and I want to strongly emphasise my concerns about these serious allegations.

"We need to establish the facts in the commission, get to the truth, and then have decisive action."