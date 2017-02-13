LATEST:Garda Commissioner adamant she will not step aside, 'I am innocent'

Garda Commissioner restates her innocence

Sinn Fein have called for a general election

FF Justice Spokesman insists he mentioned Tusla file to Justice Minister on Wednesday evening

Justice Minister claims she had been unaware of the file until learning of it through the media last Thursday

Sinn Féin will table motion of no confidence in the Government in the Dáil this week

Fianna Fáil will abstain from the motion, but will not be 'pulling the plug' on the Government

Party leader Micheál Martin will meet Sergeant Maurice McCabe today

The McCabe family has rejected the apology issued by the HSE yesterday saying it was not good enough

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has not ruled out a criminal investigation into the affair

Update: 12.10pm: Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan has released a statement.

In the statement she has strongly protested her innocence and reiterated her intention to remain in her position.

The Garda Commissioner said: "A campaign of false accusations, repeated and multiplied, do not make me guilty of anything."

Commissioner O'Sullivan said it would be the easiest option to step down and she is not going to do that as she is innocent of the allegations and the Garda force has made significant progress under her reign.

Update: 12pm: Sinn Fein have called for a general election and claimed government ministers to failed to protect whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

The Opposition party outlined its motion of no confidence in the minority government this morning, saying the “chaotic” administration needed to go.

Deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters that there had been a failure at the heart of government over protecting Sgt McCabe.

The party's motion will either be tabled in the Dail tomorrow or on Wednesday.

It attacks the heart of government rather than any one minister and says declares that the Dail has “no confidence” in the government and calls on Taoiseach Enda Kenny and his Cabinet to resign to allow for fresh elections.

The motion also notes the recent revelations regarding how Sgt McCabe was treated by agencies, including Tusla, which has apologised to the garda over a file that mistakenly accused him of child sex abuse.

The scandal over how the whistleblower had gone on for years, noted Ms McDonald.

An election though would not delay how a criminal investigation could be carried out into how Sgt McCabe was treated by agencies, including by gardai, said the TD.

Update 11.30am: Fianna Fáil's Justice Spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan has said that he mentioned Tusla “three or four times” when he met Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald last Wednesday evening.

Speaking to Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1, he stated: "I said it three or four times, when we sat down I said there's an issue here, Primetime are doing a programme tomorrow night about a Tusla file, [Fianna Fáil leader] Micheál Martin has just mentioned it to me and he has just spoken to Maurice McCabe."

He added that he and the Justice Minister also spoke at length about extending terms of reference for the Charleton inquiry.

Jim O'Callaghan said he met Minister Fitzgerald to forewarn her and the government about the PrimeTime programme.

"I'm a 100% certain that I did mention Tusla and I'm also 100% certain that I said to the Tánaiste, and the words I used were - 'Frances, you need to speak to Katherine Zappone because she has met Sgt McCabe and she has full knowledge about this issue'," he said.

Mr O'Callaghan said he had great time for Minister Fitzgerald and he did not find the current situation pleasant.

He also said that Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan should access where she stands, and, if she thinks the matter is interfering with her ability to do her job, then she should take that into account.

However he also said there is a principle that allows individuals to defend themselves and this should apply to Commissioner O'Sullivan.

"It's a matter that the commissioner should access where she stands,” he said.

“If she thinks that this matter is interfering with her ability to do her job, then that's a factor she should take into account. I think there is a principle that if allegations are made against individuals, and they deny them, they're entitled to defend themselves. If the allegations against her are found to have substance, we won't be calling for her just to resign. We'll be calling for her to be removed."

He added that he did not mention reference to Tulsa in the Dáil debate on the terms of reference because he had a limited amount of information.

. @MrJustinMac looks back on the timeline of events leading up to the Charleton inquiry #twip pic.twitter.com/pP5GWjHzra — The Week in Politics (@rtetwip) February 12, 2017

Update 11am: The Independent Alliance are set to speak to Minister for Children Katherine Zappone later today over how she handled false Tusla allegations of child sex abuse against Sgt Maurice McCabe, writes Political Correspondent, Juno McEnroe.

The Irish Examiner can also reveal that one alliance member spoke with Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald over the deepening crisis last night, as more answers are sought on the Tusla file.

The Government is under huge pressure to answer questions and explain what it knew and did regarding the child and family agency file and allegations.

Ahead of a vote of no confidence being submitted to the Dáil by Sinn Féin this week, the minority government are set to have a number of meetings to attempt to close down the crisis.

The Irish Examiner understands that one senior member of the alliance will speak with Minister Zappone when she flies back into Dublin later today.

She faces questions about why she did not flag the Tusla file and controversy with her Cabinet colleagues, especially last week when it was setting up an inquiry into how Sgt McCabe has been treated by gardaí.

The development comes as Fianna Fáil continue to disagree with Fine Gael on whether the Tusla file concerns were flagged with the Justice Minister ahead of media publishing the story last week.

"Did you not know enough to ask questions?" Áine Lawlor asks Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald. #TWIP pic.twitter.com/bUmEMzXWtf — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 12, 2017

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald maintains the first she heard of the concerns was on Thursday night. Fianna Fáil disagree and says justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan told her about the file on the Wednesday night.

In a further dramatic development, Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin has also hinted that Garda Commissioner may have to resign.

The government have agreed to a full inquiry into an alleged campaign by senior members of the force to undermine whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Mr Martin is set to meet the whistleblower later today and view the Tusla file for himself.

Speaking to local radio in Cork this morning, Mr Martin said that the garda chief should assess her own position.

"The Commissioner herself should assess where she stands," he told Cork's 96fm.

Update 9.18am: Fianna Fáil's Justice Spokesman says he is 100% certain he told Frances Fitzgerald about Tusla's role in the whistleblower saga last Wednesday.

Jim O'Callaghan insists he told the Justice Minister about the involvement of the child and family agency a day before she claims to have found out.

He says that he also urged her at the meeting to expand the terms of reference of the Commission of investigation.

“I’m 100% certain I did,” he said.

“I also said to her, and I remember saying it distinctly, I said: Frances, you need to speak to Katherine Zappone, as she met Sergeant McCabe, and she has this information about the Tusla file, about which I don’t have all the information’.”

Update 7.29am: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is to meet Sergeant Maurice McCabe today, as a row continues between his party and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald.

Deputy Martin has asked to see a copy of the Tusla file, and is set to meet Maurice McCabe later, according to the Irish Examiner newspaper.

Fianna Fáil Justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan is insisting Tusla's role in the whistleblower controversy was flagged with Minister Fitzgerald in a meeting on Wednesday, but she maintains she found out on Thursday.

Irish Examiner special correspondent Michael Clifford said that the Minister Fitzgerald is adamant her meeting with Fianna Fail's Jim O'Callaghan did not discuss the child and family agency.

Michael Clifford

“Frances Fitzgerald is saying that wasn’t the nature of the conversation at all, and that’s certainly not what she picked up and therefore she did not bring that forward to be included in the terms of reference,” he said.

“The pair won’t seem to meet on that one, it seems, so there’s definitely an issue there.”

Update 7.29am: Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald hit out at the Government ahead of the publication of her party's motion of no confidence in the Government.

“Most importantly of all, I don’t believe that they have any appetite for really getting to the bottom of matters or for bringing about the kind of reform that An Garda Siochána needs,” she said.

Earlier:

The row between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil has deepened over when the Government found out about Tusla's role in the Maurice McCabe affair.

Micheál Martin claims his party told the Tánaiste about Tusla's role on Wednesday.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald insists she only learned about it in media reports on Thursday.

However Fianna Fáil has confirmed it will abstain in Sinn Féin's motion of no confidence in the Government in the Dáil this week.

However, party spokesman Dara Calleary said that although there are questions to answer, "pulling the plug on the Government" will not solve anything.

"Look, Our position is - we want to get answers to this issue," he said.

"Collapsing the Government will not provide the answers that Maurice McCabe, will not provide the answers that the public need to have confidence in Tusla and have confidence in our policing system,

"Collapsing the Government at this stage also will not take anybody off a health waiting list, will not provide a house to anybody.

"Government, stable Government, and an effective Dáil and Senate will do that."