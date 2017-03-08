Latest: Woman and two young children die in overnight house fire in Dublin

LATEST: A 27-year-old woman and two young girls have died after last night’s fire at an apartment complex in Clondalkin in West Dublin.

The children were aged two and three.

Another woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to St James Hospital and a four-year-old boy was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin. Their conditions have been described as critical.

Seven residents of nearby apartments have been evacuated.

The scene is sealed off and a technical examination of the area will take place later today.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact them at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier:

A number of people are understood to be recovering in hospital after an overnight fire in Dublin.

The alarm was raised at 2.30am this morning at an apartment complex on Kilcronan Avenue in Clondalkin.

Emergency services attended the scene, including gardaí and several units from Dublin Fire Brigade.

Residents were evacuated from their homes during the incident.

The fire has now been extinguished and an investigation into its cause is continuing.

