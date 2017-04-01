Latest: Weather conditions 'quite marginal' as efforts continue to find Rescue 116 crew members

Update 10am: Weather has hampered the search efforts this week and Gerard O'Flynn from the Coastguard says that may be the case again.

He said: "It's all subject to the weather, the plan today is to affect a movement of the wreck initially to facilitate an underwater ins[pection using a remotely operated vehicle.

"But it is all very much subject to weather and weather conditions, as people are well aware, are quite marginal."

Earlier: It is hoped attempts can be made today to salvage the wreckage of downed helicopter Rescue 116.

A specialist salvage tug has arrived in the waters around Blacksod with the intention of lifting the helicopter.

Sea conditions have hampered the retrieval effort over the past week.

Searches for the two crew members of Rescue 116 still missing - Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith - have been ongoing since mid-March.