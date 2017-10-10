Latest: We stopped FG 'cutting taxes all over place' in Budget, says Fianna Fáil spokesman

Update 9.57am: A Fianna Fáil spokeman has said that his party has succeeded in stopping "the worst of Fine Gael excesses" in today's Budget.

The Budget is expected to be given the go-ahead by Fianna Fáil, who are propping up the Fine Gael minority Government, when it is voted on in the coming days.

Trade spokesman Darragh O'Brien says they have tried to be restrained.

"If you look at what they wanted to do in the first Budget, and what they promised in the run-up to the General Election, was a low-taxed economy, was basically cut taxes all over place and not invest in services," he said.

"What we've insisted upon is a two-to-one ratio of investment in services versus tax cuts."

Earlier:

The Labour Party is claiming that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are set to repeat the mistakes of the past in this Budget.

The party's calling for an emphasis on investment in services rather than tax cuts.

Labour's Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says he's concerned that Education in particular is being forgotten:

"That seems to be the obsession with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - going back to the mistakes of the past, trying to cut taxes while increasing spending,"

"We're saying that a very small amount of investment could make a real difference in education, but education is not featuring at all in the Budget discussions, and that's extremely disappointing."