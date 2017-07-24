Latest: Water switched off to protect supply to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Update 7.30am: Irish Water hopes to have water supply to the Drogheda and East Meath areas back to normal by this evening.

Supplies have been completely switched off in the area to protect the supply to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital.

A rationing system had been in place after the watermain that supplies the Staleen Treatment Plant in Meath ruptured on Friday, but it has been temporarily suspended.

Earlier: Irish Water says three attempts to fix a water main in the North East have failed.

The utility is warning of further disruptions to supply after 30,000 households were left without water over the weekend.

The water main that supplies Staleen Water Treatment Plant ruptured on Friday. It now has to be rebuilt from scratch.

Local TD Fergus O'Dowd says it is a crisis.

"Restaurants can't open, shops won't be able to open, businesses won't be able to function, households can't function," he said.

"That is a real, absolute crisis and Irish Water have not shown that they have the capacity to deal with that issue. Hopefully they can resolve it."