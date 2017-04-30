Latest: Walking away from new National Maternity Hospital 'is the thinking of somebody who is defending some other interest'

Update 1pm:There are renewed calls for the deal over the new National Maternity Hospital to be renegotiated.

The plan to hand ownership to the Sisters of Charity in exchange for land at the site at St Vincent's continues to cause outrage, despite assurances by the Health Minister that there would be no religious interference in the running of the new facility.

Well known consultant oncologist at St Vincent's, Professor John Crown, says he continues to be troubled by the ownership problem but adds that if the country ends up without a new hospital, nobody wins.

"When I heard that Vincent's were threatening to pull out of the project I was despondent.

"What rational person on the board of a rational institution looking at something which the women of this country urgently need, which the babies of this country urgently need, would actually say oh well actually we may walk away from it if you don't do it our way?

"That is not the thinking of somebody who has got proper programmatic health planning at heart, it is the thinking of somebody who is defending some other interest," he said.

Earlier: The man who brokered agreement between the National Maternity Hospital and St Vincent's Hospital says a "creative solution" can still be found to resolve the row over the ownership of the new facility.

Kieran Mulvey has told the Sunday Business Post an acceptable solution is possible to keep it in State ownership.

The row erupted after it emerged the Sisters of Charity will own the new National Maternity Hospital, which is to be located on the St Vincent's site in South Dublin.

“When the issue of ownership comes to the final stage, I have no doubt in my mind that a creative, acceptable solution will be found between them,” he said.

Mulvey's comments come after the former Master of the Rotunda Hospital said the proposed management structure has not been tested.

“In reality we do not know if it will work until it is challenged. That is not good enough,” he said.

Mulvey said the Sisters of Charity are reviewing their options, but that they will not be rushed into making a decision as they have been subjected to the "most appalling vilification".

Meanwhile, the Magdalene Survivors Together group says the Minister for Health is totally out of touch with the majority of people in Ireland over the new National Maternity Hospital.

They say the proposed 'gifting' of the new hospital to the Sisters of Charity has angered many women who passed through the religious order's institutions in the past.

Chairman Stephen O'Riordan, says they are calling for the minister's resignation.

"Their faith and their ethical views and the code of practice of how they operate as an organisation is in complete contrast to how the majority of women might feel in the context of receiving medical care.

"If that is not a reason for us to be really concerned then the Minister doesn't understand the role or conflict of interest," he said.