LATEST: Vodafone Ireland apologise and fully restore services after outage

Update 4.40pm: Vodafone Network have issued a statement saying that their services have been restored.

Their statement said: “As a result of a power outage in Dublin city centre today, some Vodafone customers experienced issues with their fixed services for a short period of time today in certain parts of Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Kerry, Cork and Meath.

"Mobile services in some parts of the Dublin city centre were also affected for less than half an hour.

"The fault was identified and full services to customers have been restored. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Update 3.45pm: Vodafone Ireland services appear to have been largely restored, after an earlier outage.

The network apologised to customers earlier for the glitch.

Phone service and Four-G were down across parts of the country, while some broadband services were also affected.

For further information on the temporary interruption today to mobile & fixed services, please see here: https://t.co/d2luqjg07D — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) March 7, 2017

Earlier: Vodafone Ireland has apologised to customers for an outage on its network.

Phone service and 4G are down across parts of the country, while its broadband service has also been affected for some customers.

The network has said it is aware of the problem.

@donenda Hi Enda, this is currently under investigation and we're working to restore, apologies.- Aoife — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) March 7, 2017

@angrymiddleaged Hi Robert, we've no estimated time of fix as yet, we're working to restore. Apologies again.- Aoife — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) March 7, 2017

However, responding to queries on Twitter, the company said it had no estimated time to fix the problems.