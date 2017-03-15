LATEST: Visibility restricted in search for missing Coast Guard crew in deteriorating weather

What we know so far: Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, who was recovered critically ill yesterday morning, later died in hospital. She is survived by her three-year-old son;

The three missing crew members have been named locally as Mark Duffy, Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby;

A search operation is on-going for the missing Coast Guard helicopter and crew members; Contact was lost at about 12.45am yesterday morning;

A survey vessel has arrived on the scene early this morning to carry out a sonar search;

The rescue helicopter's last known location was about six miles west of Blacksod, Co Mayo;

Debris was found during yesterday's search. The black box has not yet been located;

Navy divers and Garda divers assessing suitable locations to dive.

Update - 10.10am: Gerard O'Flynn from the Coastguard says Navy vessels, the LE Róisín and LE Niamh, continued their search through the night.

@RNLI and #Rescue118 plus #IrishNavy and other ships out looking for #Rescue116 remaining 3 crew members. Please remember all involved in the #SARMission and the families of all involved. #SoThatOthersMayLive #SARFamily A post shared by MrFermanaghMan (@mrfermanaghman) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

He said: "Earlier this morning the search was joined by Marine Institute vessel, Celtic Voyager, and they are conducting an underwater search. Navy divers and Garda divers are continuing to assess the situation and determine what might be suitable locations to dive.

"Aerial search is possibly restricted this morning because of the visibility, but that situation down here is constantly changing."

Boats leaving the harbour to continue the search for the missing crew of #Rescue116 For the latest updates stay tuned to MidWest Radio News. pic.twitter.com/uaNwT9JWjF — Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) March 15, 2017

Update - 9.25am: Gerard O'Flynn, search and rescue operations manager with the Irish Coastguard, said that despite the weather deteriorating, the operation continues.

He said: "Weather conditions have disimproved overnight, as forecasted unfortunately, but the search is underway.

"We will have an aerial search by an Air Corps Casa and Coast Guard helicopters will be here throughout the day.

"We would just ask the members of the public to be mindful that this is a difficult search in terms of the weather, in terms of the shoreline - so just leave it to the professionals and we'll keep going with our best efforts."

Family members arrive at the scene in Blacksod, Co Mayo, as the search continues.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick's sister, Niamh Fitzpatrick, has paid tribute to her on social media.

She wrote: "My brave sister Capt Dara Fitzpatrick lost her life in Rescue 116 crash.

"We are devastated. Please pray for recovery of three remaining crew."

My brave sister Capt Dara Fitzpatrick lost her life in #Rescue116 crash. We are devastated. Please pray for recovery of 3 remaining crew. — Niamh Fitzpatrick (@NFitzPsychology) March 14, 2017

Update - 7.50am: An intense search for the three missing crew of a missing Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 off the west of Ireland has resumed after being wound down overnight.

Navy and garda divers, Ballyglass and Achill lifeboats, the LE Roisin, a fixed wing aircraft and two helicopters are also involved.

Gerard O'Flynn of the Irish Coast Guard says the team is concentrating on a relatively small search area.

He said: "Two or three square miles, but I wouldn't draw too much of a conclusion from that. It is still a relatively small area, but if one piece of debris is found two or three miles away that doesn't mean it is a huge search area.

A member of the local community on the pier in Blacksod, Co Mayo, as the search continues.

"I think it has been scatterred at this stage, but obviously there have been more intensive finds in some areas, but that will change with wind and tide."

A yellow warning for small craft is in place at nearby Erris Head and significant sea swells are making work more difficult.

Weather conditions are also expected to deteriorate later.

A member of the Garda water unit in Blacksod, Co Mayo, as the search continues.

Locating the rescue helicopter’s black box will be a priority today, while the air accident investigation unit tries to understand what caused it to crash.

Officials from the Air Accident Investigation Unit are also at the scene carrying out a full investigation.

Jurgen Whyte, chief aeronautical officer with the unit, signalled the black box could be crucial to learning what went wrong.

Earlier: Its pilot, Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, has so far been recovered after the Coast Guard helicopter went down off the Mayo coast in the early hours of yesterday morning. She has died in hospital.

The LE Eithne kept searching through the night, while a survey vessel has just arrived on the scene to carry out a sonar search.

Navy and Garda divers, Ballyglass and Achill lifeboats, the LE Roisin, a fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters will also be involved at various points today.

Intensive efforts to recover the remaining missing crew from the Coast Guard helicopter that vanished off the Mayo coast will continue today as air crash investigators try to find out what caused the disaster.

Three crew members, Mark Duffy, Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby are missing, feared dead, write Caroline O’Doherty, Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Dan Buckley of the Irish Examiner.

Local GP Keith Swanick, who works closely with the Coast Guard, said: "They put their lives at risk every day of the week, whether it be the on-ground crew here or the pilots and we really need to respect what they do.

"All I can say is that our heartfelt sympathies go out to them."

Rescue 116, a helicopter based at Dublin Airport, was flying to assist Sligo-based colleagues in evacuating a casualty from a fishing vessel it disappeared from radar.

No warning was issued, no mayday call put out and no message received from any of the aircraft’s emergency position-indicating radio beacons, or the personal locator beacons carried by crew, which should have activated on impact with water.

Only the last known co-ordinates of the crew and the early sighting of debris enabled air and sea search and recovery teams to estimate the point of impact, around 13km from shore off Blacksod around 12.45am yesterday.

Gerard O’Flynn, Coast Guard search and rescue operations manager, said “the helicopter just simply disappeared”.

“It was just a sudden break in communications and there was no prior warning of any particular problem,” he added.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, was the first of the crew to be recovered, just before 8am yesterday morning, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick

Capt Fitzpatrick, the mother of a three-year-old boy, was one of Ireland’s most senior search and rescue pilots, with more than 20 years in the job, and one of the few women worldwide to reach her rank and level of experience.

Her sister, Niamh Fitzpatrick, confirmed the family’s loss. “My brave sister, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, lost her life in the Rescue 116 crash. We are devastated,” she said, asking for prayers for the remaining missing three crew members.

President Michael D Higgins led the official condolences. “Today marks a dark day in the history of the Coast Guard,” he said.

“On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I pay tribute to Captain Dara Fitzpatrick who died today.

“We are all grateful for the courage, resolution and exemplary commitment to the aims of the Coast Guard that Captain Fitzpatrick and her colleagues have consistently displayed.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny also offered his “deepest sympathy” to the families of Captain Fitzpatrick and her colleagues and said the investigation must uncover what went wrong.

Local fishermen and members of the local community return to Blacksod, Co Mayo, as the search continues.

While the search goes on, CHC Ireland, a subsidary of a multinational search and rescue aircraft leasing firm, which has the contract to provide helicopters and crews to the Coast Guard, is carrying out its own inquiries.

Sikorsky, manufacturers of the S92 helicopter the crew were flying, are also conducting inquiries.

In January the company recommended the grounding of all S92s worldwide after an incident on an oil platform revealed problems with the tail rotor.

The Coast Guard’s S92s were inspected for the problem and and cleared for continued use. Rescue 116 had also undergone all routine safety and maintenance checks prior to its final rescue mission.