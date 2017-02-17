LATEST: Union reveals 'tentative approaches' from Tesco for talks in dispute

Update - 9.25pm: Lorraine O'Brien, Divisional Organiser with Mandate Trade Union, says she is not sure if new talks will produce a result.

Ms O'Brien said: "There were some tentative approaches yesterday, I suppose you would have to welcome that, but a cautious welcome.

"But we don't want to be here, we have never wanted to be here so hopefully sense will prevail and there'll be some positive outcomes."

Earlier: Staff at eight more Tesco stores around the country are holding strike action today.

Workers say they are taking the measure over changes to some long serving members contracts.

Trade Union Mandate say they welcome Tesco's agreement to engage in talks "without prejudice" in hopes of resolving the row.

A total of 16 stores are now affected by the action.

Spokesperson for Tesco, Christine Heffernan, says they are disappointed that staff are continuing the strike.

She said: "It's a very unusual sutuation, we've spent 13 months in discussions in the WRC and in the Labour Court and the Labour Court has issued a recommendation which sets out a very fair and a very generous way of resolving this issue.

"Tesco has accepted that recommendation in its totality and call on Mandate to accept it so that we can resolve this issue."