Latest: UL president invites independent review of allegations of misconduct

Update 12.15pm: The University of Limerick has confirm that it has invited the Department of Education and Science to undertake an independent review of a number of areas of governance at the university.

In a statement the university said it did so last week at the instruction of the new President of UL, Dr. Des Fitzgerald.

It comes after a Higher Education Authority probe into how the university handled whistleblowers’ claims about irregular expense claims and ensuing industrial relations problems.

“The new UL President wants to ensure the full confidence of the Department of Education and other stakeholders and so took the decision to invite an independent review of issues this week,” the statement said.

“Questions raised at the PAC last month and by the Department itself need to be addressed and clarified so that the reputation of UL and the region it serves can move forward with the full confidence of its many stakeholders.”

HEA officials told the Dáil public accounts committee (PAC) in March that the report it commissioned into the processes engaged by UL to deal with the allegations cost €69,000.

Two of the whistleblowers who raised concerns about claims have been suspended since early 2015, and the third is a former employee who left UL in 2010.

Earlier:The Department of Education is to launch an independent inquiry into allegations of misconduct at the University of Limerick.

Some staff and former employees have raised concerns over irregular expense claims.

Among the irregular expense claims were mileage payments for senior staff for journeys from home to work and the delivery of a fitted kitchen for a relocating staff member.

The University previously rejected calls for an inquiry, but the college's new president - who took over this week - says It is warranted.