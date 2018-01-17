Latest: Two weather warnings in place for wind and snow

Update 8.55pm: A warning for snow and ice is in place for parts of the country this evening.

The status orange alert will bring scattered snow showers to Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

There is also a status yellow wind warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster with gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour expected.

Met Eireann forecaster John Eagleton says the risk of snow is not as severe as last night.

He said: "I think with temperatures rising to three or four degrees (snow) is not going to happen.

"When the rain pushes through after midnight the winds will turn westerly, that will bring colder air down again.

"There will be snow showers but generally speaking they will be confined to the western coastal fringes overnight.

Update 4.38pm: We could be onto our fourth named storm - just 17 days into the new year.

We have had Dylan, Eleanor and Fionn and if today's weather warnings are upgraded, we will be welcoming Georgina to our shores.

Forecaster with Met Eireann Liz Walsh says it will be extremely mild in the south.

She said: "There will be temperatures of about 10 or 11 degrees over some southern areas of the country tonight with a huge contrast in Ulster with temperatures there only zero to one degrees.

Lahinch feeling the effects of storm Eleanor earlier this month.

Update 1.54pm: We could have a storm Georgina on our hands if Met Eireann upgrades the current weather warnings.

A yellow wind alert is in place for Connacht, Munster and Leinster.

While there's an orange warning for snow and ice in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Forecaster with Met Eireann, Liz Walsh, says they're keeping a close eye on the situation.

"We've agreed to leave the storm unnamed at the moment but we are monitoring it very closely and if it is named it will be storm Georgina."

Update 11.48am: Two new weather warnings have been issued

An orange alert is in place for snow-ice in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The forecaster says an Atlantic depression will cross Ireland this evening and early tonight bringing a spell of snow on its northern flank. This will be followed by scattered snow showers later in the night and Thursday.

At present, the main risk of appreciable accumulations is limited to Ulster.

The orange warning is valid from 6pm this evening until noon tomorrow.

There is a yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour expected.

A fast moving Atlantic depression will cross Ireland this evening and early tonight bringing winds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h to many counties, Met Éireann says.

Winds may temporarily exceed these values in exposed Atlantic coastal fringes for a time this evening.

There is an increased risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of the high seas, strong winds and the low pressure.

The yellow warning is valid from 5pm this evening until 3am tomorrow morning.

Earlier 7.22am: Road users warned to be careful as Storm Fionn brings dangerous conditions nationwide

Storm Fionn has created dangerous driving conditions across the country.

There is snow and ice in many areas, with a nationwide yellow alert in place until 9am.

A status yellow wind warning is also in place today for Munster, Leinster and Galway, with gusts of up to 110km an hour expected.

Brian Farrell from the RSA says motorists need to be extra careful.

"The danger of ice and snow is it’s going to take you longer to stop your vehicle so you really do need to slow down and leave extra distance between yourself and the vehicle in front," he said.

"With the high winds that are forecast we really have to watch out for downed trees and branches, especially on our back roads."

Another storm is on the way just hours after the passing of Storm Fionn.

However there is a yellow wind warning for Munster Leinster and Galway until tomorrow, with an orange gale force warning for coastal counties.

"There's a rapidly deepening depression heading towards the west coast, with the gale warnings that are out there now," said Met Eireann forecaster Klara Finkele.

"That will bring heavy rain this evening and tonight. That's clearing quickly overnight to scattered showers."

- Digital Desk