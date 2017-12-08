Latest: Two weather warnings in place as temperatures set to plummet

Update 9am.: Temperatures will plummet to minus two today as Met Eireann issues two weather warnings.

An orange alert for snow and ice is in place in in the North and North West.

While a yellow alert applies everywhere else.

Earlier: Snow and ice remain a danger on the roads this morning - with road users urged to take extra care.

A status orange warning remains in place for seven counties until this evening.

Up to eight centimetres of snow is expected in some parts today, with widespread icy conditions.

Met Eireann has issued a status orange snow and ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

It remains in place until 6 o'clock this evening.

Meanwhile, a status yellow ice warning is in effect for the rest of the country.

Road safety chiefs are urging motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to take extra care.