Latest: Two receiving medical attention after train derails in Dublin

Update 7.46pm: Two people are receiving medical attention after a DART train derailed in Dun Laoghaire earlier today.

"We have two people who are feeling unwell, and emergency services are with them at present," said Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan.

Update 7.05pm: Irish Rail has said there has been no reports of injuries following a "low-speed" train derailment in Dublin today.

"The 16:45hrs DART service has experienced a low-speed derailment North of Dun Laoghaire at approximately 18:15," an Irish Rail statement read.

"There is no report of injuries to anyone onboard.

"Services are suspended between Lansdowne Road and Dun Laoghaire, until further notice. Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets.

"Customers onboard this services and services that are currently between Dun Laoghaire and Lansdowne Road will be detrained and walked back to the nearest station by Iarnród Éireann staff.

"Rosslare services will be bus transfers.

"Iarnród Éireann, The Rail Accident Investigation Unit and the Commission for Rail Regulation will all be investigating this incident."

Update: Services remain suspended btwn Lansdowne Rd & Dun Laoghaire due to low speed train derailment. Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 13, 2017

Earlier:

A train has derailed in Dublin, it has emerged.

Irish Rail said that the "low speed" derailment occurred at Dun Laoghaire. As a result, services have been suspended for the time being.

There were passengers onboard at the time of the crash however it is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets. Bus transfers will operate for Rosslare services.

More as we get it.