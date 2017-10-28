Latest: Two men arrested after Limerick stabbing

Update 5.41pm: Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with a stabbing in Limerick.

The two men are aged 19 and 20 and are being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The man in his 30s is in a stable condition after being brought to University Hospital Limerick.

The assault took place on Ballycummin Road, Raheen at 2.30am.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.

