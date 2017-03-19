LATEST: Two in hospital after Coast Guard and RNLI rescue eight from boat in difficulty off Sligo

Update - 1.15pm: The Coast Guard and RNLI have rescued eight people after their boat capsized off the Sligo coast.

It has been reported that one person is in Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries after the incident in the Atlantic, while another person suffered minor injuries.

There was a May Day call to Malin Head Coast Guard at 11.25am this morning which reported that a boat from a local diving club had overturned.

The man in a serious condition was airlifted to hospital from the upturned boat, while the second man was taken to hospital by ambulance after being brought to Aughris Pier with his crewmates.

Earlier: The Coast Guard have been called to rescue six people on a boat that has got into difficulty on the west coast of Ireland.

The Coast Guard helicopter based in Sligo has is on its way to the alert while local RNLI units have also responded with paramedics on stand-by.

It is reported that a small craft is in difficulty in waters offshore of Skreen in the southern part of Sligo Bay, and it is believed that one person is in the water.

There are unconfirmed reports one person may have fallen ill with a cardiac complaint.

There are also fishing vessels and pleasure boats rushing to the scene to offer support.