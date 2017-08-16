LATEST: Two dead following Dublin shooting

UPDATE 5.40pm: A man and a woman have been killed in a shooting in Ballymun in Dublin this afternoon.

It happened just before 4pm at Balbutcher Drive when a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s were attacked.

The bodies of the man and woman remain at the scene while another man and woman have been taken to the Mater hospital with minor injuries.

A silver Opel Zafira with 08 LS plates was found partially burnt out a short distance away.

EARLIER: Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Dublin.

A man and a woman received gunshot wounds in the incident on Balbucher drive in Ballymun on the North side of the city just before 4.30pm this afternoon.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s are being treated for serious injuries at the scene.

The area is sealed off pending the arrival of Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Anyone who was in the Balbutcher Drive area this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400.