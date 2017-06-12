Latest: Torso found in Wicklow thought to be that of man in 20s

Update 8am: The human torso found in County Wicklow over the weekend is that of a man in his 20s, or older.

Gardaí say a post-mortem was concluded yesterday and they think the man only died a week ago.

His remains were discovered by a group late Saturday, returning from a picnic in the mountains.

"The cause of death hasn't been determined just yet," said Superintendent Pat Ward is from Bray Garda Station. "Further examinations and inquiries are being carried out.

"We aren't focusing our inquiries and our investigation in any particular direction but obviously one of them that we will be looking at is the fact that it may be gangland related."

Earlier: Human remains found in Co Wicklow at the weekend will be tested today to discover their identity.

It is not yet clear if they are male or female.

Gardaí say post-mortem results will determine the course of their investigation.

