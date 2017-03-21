Latest: Tony Blair: Martin McGuinness’s ‘leadership and courage’ crucial to peace in the North

Update 10am: Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin said Martin McGuinness "worked to build bridges between the different traditions and communities on the island.”

Mr Martin was speaking about the news that the politician died in the early hours of this morning.

"More than most Martin Mc Guinness embraced the Peace Process with a generosity of spirt that won people over.

"By his actions and words over the last 25 years, he demonstrated a keen understanding of what the Peace Process was all about.”

Update 8.30am:Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair acknowledged Martin McGuinness’s role in the Good Friday agreement after the Sinn Féin politician died this morning.

“I grew up watching and hearing about the Martin McGuinness who was a leading member of the IRA engaged in armed struggle. I came to know the Martin McGuinness who set aside that armed struggle in favour of making peace. There will be some who cannot forget the bitter legacy of the war. And for those who lost loved ones in it that is completely understandable.

"The qualities that made him such a formidable foe were also the ones that made him an effective peacemaker" #TonyBlair on #martinmcguinness pic.twitter.com/3jHpwyMPXA — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) March 21, 2017

“But for those of us able finally to bring about the Northern Ireland peace agreement, we know we could never have done it without Martin's leadership, courage and quiet insistence that the past should not define the future.

“I will remember him therefore with immense gratitude for the part he played in the peace process and with genuine affection for the man I came to know and admire for his contribution to peace."

Current UK Prime Minister Theresa May said: "While I can never condone the path he took in the earlier part of his life, Martin McGuinness ultimately played a defining role in leading the Republican movement away from violence.”

Labour Leader and spokesperson on Northern Ireland, Brendan Howlin said: "The role Martin played in bringing peace and reconciliation to our island will never be forgotten.

"Over the coming days as we remember Martin's life we will appreciate the enormous road we have travelled on this island since the darkest days of the Troubles.”

Update 7.50am: Taoiseach Enda Kenny has paid tribute to Martin McGuinness, who died in the early hours of this morning, aged 66.

“His passing represents a significant loss, not only to politics in Northern Ireland but to the wider political landscape on this island and beyond.

“Martin will always be remembered for the remarkable political journey that he undertook in his lifetime. Not only did Martin come to believe that peace must prevail, he committed himself to working tirelessly to that end."

"Martin was one of the chief architects of the Good Friday Agreement and he worked resolutely in the years that followed it in pursuit of its full implementation.

“His commitment to securing enduring peace and prosperity for all of the people of Northern Ireland was unwavering throughout this time. He strove to make Northern Ireland a better place for everyone, regardless of background or tradition."

MartinMcGuinness and ArleneFoster pictured in 2016.

Democratic Unionist leader and former Stormont first minister Arlene Foster, with whom Mr McGuinness recently had a fractured relationship, said she offered "sincere condolences".

Mr McGuinness stood down in January in protest at the DUP's handling of the 'cash for ash' energy scandal, triggering a snap election.

"Today's news will come as a shock to many people," said Ms Foster.

"First and foremost, Martin McGuinness was a much loved husband, father and grandfather.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his wife and the family circle at this very painful time of grief and loss."

She said history would record differing views on Mr McGuinness but he had played a pivotal role in bringing the republican movement toward peace.

Read More:

Mr McGuinness's successor as the party's leader at Stormont, Michelle O'Neill, paid tribute.

She tweeted: "My heart is broke this morning. We have lost a legend, a giant of a man. I'm very proud to say he was my friend and mentor x."

My heart is broke this morning. We have lost a legend, a giant of a man. I'm very proud to say he was my friend and mentor x — michelle oneill (@moneillsf) March 21, 2017

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan, also paid tribute.

"It was with great sorrow I learnt of Martin's passing. My deepest sympathies are with his wife Bernie and his family at this very sad time.

“Martin and I come from very different political traditions. However, in his embrace of the politics of peace, he made an immense personal contribution to building and consolidating peace on this island.

“His own personal journey from militant republicanism to deputy First Minister in a power-sharing administration with unionism helped to map the road to the Good Friday Agreement and its vision of partnership and reconciliation.”

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said it was a brave move for Mr McGuinness to leave the IRA.

“What isn't argued is that he made a transformation and moved into the political force, then became an advocate for peace and a huge critic of those who wanted to be involved in dissident republicanism; spoke out stronger than anybody against that.”

Earlier: President Michael D. Higgins has expressed his sorrow at news of the death of Martin McGuinness.

"It was with great sadness that I have heard of the passing of Martin McGuinness, and on behalf of Sabina and myself, may I express our deepest sympathy to his wife Bernadette and to his family,” President Higgins said.

“The world of politics and the people across this island will miss the leadership he gave, shown most clearly during the difficult times of the peace process, and his commitment to the values of genuine democracy that he demonstrated in the development of the institutions in Northern Ireland.

“As President of Ireland, I wish to pay tribute to his immense contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland - a contribution which has rightly been recognised across all shades of opinion.”

Pictured at a reception in St. George's Hall, Windsor in 2014.

President Higgins also paid tribute to Mr McGuinness on a personal level and referenced their shared love of sport.

“Sabina and I have appreciated both Martin McGuinness' warmth and his unfailing courtesy.

“Our paths have crossed many times in recent years at official events, including most recently at the GPO for the 1916 commemorations, as well as in our celebrations of 'the beautiful game', at Glentoran and in France at the European Championships.

“In addition to his services in public life, as an inclusive believer in community in all its forms he will also be remembered for his warm support for Derry GAA and Derry FC, having been an outstanding, championship winning Football player in Derry's U21 and senior teams."