Latest: 'Threats are not going to resolve' Bus Éireann dispute, say SIPTU

Update - 11.45pm: SIPTU's Willie Noone says a lot of progress had been made and they are willing to continue the talks.

Mr Noone said: "We believe they put out a statement basically castigating trade unions for not engaging, but we have engaged in good faith and we are still willing to continue on the process.

"We believe it is talks that will resolve this dispute and threats are not going to resolve it."

The NBRU have accused Bus Éireann management of "corporate amnesia".

The NBRU's General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said: "Bus Éireann stand accused of having had a sudden attack of corporate amnesia in relation to how take-home pay has historically been constructed at the Company, it is a bit rich of the new management team to enter the arena at the 11th hour and seek, in one fell swoop to address a crisis that has been over two years in gestation.

"The fact of the matter is that all of the agreements that cover the take home pay of its own staff have been previously agreed through the tried and trusted collective bargaining mechanisms, between the representative Trade Unions and the management, some of which are now attempting to rewrite history.

"The trade unions entered the WRC process fully committed to engage on an efficiency based agenda, which would potentially generate significant savings towards addressing the Expressway crisis, the notion that an immediate cut to some overtime earnings would suddenly address the Government Policy induced crisis, is frankly incredulous, and Bus Éireann stand indicted of displaying a cavalier attitude towards its responsibilities to those that rely on its services and its own staff."

Earlier: Talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) between Bus Éireann management and unions representing drivers have broken down after seven days.

Bus Éireann have said they are "extremely disappointed".

The NBRU and SIPTU agreed to suspend an all-out strike in order to sit down with management of the company at the WRC.

Bus Éireann had also deferred the implementation of staff payroll changes while talks took place.

The company said: "Given the seriousness of our financial position, we always had a very tight timeframe to implement actions but we nevertheless engaged in good faith to facilitate intensive discussion, with the aim of reaching a negotiated settlement with trade unions.

"Despite their public pronouncements about engaging on addressing the high level of inefficiencies, there has been no flexibility shown during our engagement on efficiency measures.

"While inefficiencies have been acknowledged and accepted by unions, there was a refusal to accept any reduction of earnings, including unnecessary overtime earnings.

"The management team will now report to the Board of Bus Eireann to urgently re-assess what further action is now appropriate, and necessary, to safeguard the organisation and the service we provide."