LATEST: Tesco claims 29% of staff voted for strike last night as Mandate says retailer is 'out of control'

Update - 7.50am: Tesco Ireland have said that staff "delivered another emphatic rejection to Mandate's strike strategy" with five more shops refusing to mount pickets last night.

The retail giant said that 23 stores, more than half the shops balloted, "have overwhelmingly refused to co-operate with the union's strike".

According to Tesco, three times as many stores have rejected the Mandate call for strike this week as have agreed to go on the pickets for the union, with 18 to 6 voting against industrial action.

Tesco said: "In stores balloted last night only 29% of colleagues voted in favour of strike action. Five out of six stores balloted last night voted against strike.

"On Tuesday night seven out of eight stores voted to reject strike. In stores balloted on Tuesday night only 22% of colleagues voted in favour of strike action. On Monday six out of 10 stores voted no."

Earlier: More than 2,000 staff in 22 Tesco stores will be on strike by the middle of next week.

Another 24 stores were balloted for industrial action by Mandate over the past three nights, six agreed to join the 16 stores currently on the picket line.

The retailer says the results of the ballot mean there is an onus on the union to call-off the strike.

However, Mandate General Secretary John Douglas says they have a lot of support.

He said: "We met then last Friday and we offered to call off the strike that night at midninght and they said they would get back to us, and we are still waiting for them to get back to us.

"This is not normal industrial action, this company has another agenda.

"The shopping public sees that this is a major multi-national grossly abusing its powerful position, not only risking its own customer base and dividing its own staff, but damaging suppliers and damaging small retailers.

"This company is out of control at this stage."