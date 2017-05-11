Latest: Taoiseach warns against 'verbal wars' as EU chief Brexit negotiator arrives in Ireland

Update 9.56am: The Taoiseach has warned against "verbal wars" ahead of the Brexit negotiations.

Enda Kenny is in Wicklow this morning addressing a gathering of MEPs from the EPP group.

The Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's due to address a joint session of the Dáil and Seanad this morning, before meeting the Taoiseach in Government Buildings.

Enda Kenny says the Brexit negotiations need to be conducted respectfully.

"And we believe that it's crucial that the withdrawal of the United Kingdom is managed in an orderly and competent fashion.

"We have consistently urged both sides to adopt a constructive approach to these negotiations, there is no point in having verbal wars before the negotiations ever begin," he said.

Earlier: The EU's chief Brexit negotiator arrives in Ireland today.

Michel Barnier will hold a private meeting with Enda Kenny after addressing a special joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad.

Michel Barnier has already been in Dublin, seven months ago on a tour of European capitals.

But this two day trip is different and will include a visit to the north and the border region.

Today he is south of the border, and enjoying a rare honour in Leinster House, making a speech to a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad.

It is an honour previously enjoyed by Nelson Mandela, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.

Afterwards he will hold a private meeting with the Taoiseach in Government buildings.

The goal of the two-day trip is to get a clearer vision of just how Brexit will affect Ireland, and to test the waters about how certain things might go down.