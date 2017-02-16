LATEST: Taoiseach told to quit or face vote of no confidence next week

Pressure is building on Taoiseach Enda Kenny regarding his Government's handling of the Maurice McCabe controversy

Two Fine Gael TDs have now publically called on Taoiseach to clarify when he intends to step down as leader

The Government have won last night's motion of confidence in itself by 57 votes to 52

Taoiseach Enda Kenny offers full apology to whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe

Ministers tell Enda Kenny to resign as Taoiseach or face a motion of no confidence early next week

Update 7.55am: Enda Kenny has been given days to resign as Taoiseach or he will face a motion of no confidence in his leadership early next week, accoring to The Irish Examiner.

Mr Kenny’s disintegrating authority is set be confronted by senior Fine Gael members in the coming days after ministers warned of the possibility of a snap election.

“Things are going to move very quickly,” said one senior minister last night.

“There’s a feeling the Taoiseach must now make way or he will be moved against by way of a motion at a meeting next week,” said the minister.

Ministers and backbench TDs called for an early meeting next week, before Mr Kenny travels to Brussels for a meeting on Brexit.

Party sources said the issue of his leadership was central to the move.

Mr Kenny has said that he will not lead the party into another general election, but ministers are worried about being prepared if an early poll is triggered.

Sources also stressed that ministers had called for “unity” in Fine Gael.

Party figures said Mr Kenny at the meeting accepted “responsibility” for what had happened in recent days but that there was also a need to focus on the inquiry into the treatment of whistleblowers.

Mr Kenny told the meeting he accepted that people had “pressures and frustration” and he was prepared to discuss these another day if necessary.

Earlier: The first moves to replace Enda Kenny as Fine Gael leader were launched last night, hours before the Government won a vote of confidence in itself.

Ministers Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar called for the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party to begin preparations as early as next week for a General Election in the wake of the Garda whistleblower scandal.

Hours later the Government won a motion of confidence in itself by 57 to 52 with Fianna Fáil abstaining.

Government Ministers attacked Sinn Féin for the motion of no confidence with Simon Coveney saying they are getting on with the job of government.

He said: "What we will focus on is solving significant problems with solutions, solutions that can put a just solution in place for people like Maurice McCabe.

"The Tánaiste and the Taoiseach are determined to do that this week and instead of actually finalising the terms of reference for a tribunal of inquiry that we want to put into place without any further delay, we are in here talking about a nonsensical motion."

Taoiseach Enda Kenny offered a full apology to whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe after the Government survived the confidence vote in the Dáil.

As he faced down an attempt to collapse the administration over the handling of allegations of a smear campaign against the respected officer, Mr Kenny said the unfounded child sex abuse slur was appalling.

"I therefore offer a full apology to Maurice McCabe and his family for the treatment that was meted out to them," the Taoiseach said.

A judge-led tribunal is to be held into allegations that the top brass of the Gardaí orchestrated a black propaganda campaign against Sgt McCabe among journalists and politicians.

Hearings are to be held in public, with the inquiry expected to be extended to cover other Garda whistleblowers who have alleged victimisation.

Also, an independent, international policing expert is to be brought into the country to carry out a "root and branch" audit of the Garda, focusing on the administration, ethos and culture of the force.

The Independent Alliance said it had secured agreement for the oversight reform, despite the existence of the Garda Inspectorate.

Mr Kenny defended his minority coalition's handling of allegations of a sex abuse smear campaign following days of obfuscation over who knew the detail of the unfounded slur faced by the McCabe family.

"The Government's sole objective in responding to the recent protected disclosures has been and remains to get to the full truth," he said.

"The false allegations against Sgt McCabe are simply appalling. Sex abuse is the worst crime a person can be accused of."

Judge Peter Charleton, of the Supreme Court, is expected to lead the tribunal into the McCabe affair.

He previously worked as senior counsel to the Morris Tribunal, which spent years examining corruption and negligence among some gardaí in Donegal in the 1990s.

Superintendent Dave Taylor made the allegation of a smear campaign in a protected disclosure last year.

He returned to work on Tuesday after being suspended for almost two years while a separate investigation ran into the alleged leaking of information to the media about the identities of Roma children taken into care over a suspected but unfounded kidnap concern.

Garda Keith Harrison is a second whistleblower who wants his case examined by Judge Charleton.

He has been on extended sick leave.

He claims he and his girlfriend endured covert and overt Garda surveillance, referrals to Tusla - the Child and Family Agency - and that they were the victim of rumour, innuendo and malicious falsehoods.

Mr Harrison, who was previously nominated for a Scott Medal for bravery, was stationed in Athlone when he stopped a colleague on suspicion of drink-driving in 2009.

He also raised concerns about drug-dealing investigations.

In a statement through his solicitor, he claimed there is an "orchestrated system and culture" among senior management of the force that dictates the treatment of whistleblowers.