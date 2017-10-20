Latest: Taoiseach delighted at Ibrahim Halawa's release from prison

Update 8.26am: The Taoiseach has expressed "delight" at the release of Ibrahim Halawa from prison in Egypt, writes Elaine Loughlin

Speaking as he arrived at the second day of the EU Council Summit in Brussels this morning, Leo Varadkar said Mr Halawa had spent "far too long" in jail and appealed for his privacy to be respected.

The 21-year-old Irishman, who had been detained since 2013, was last night released from prison after last month being acquitted of all charges relation to Cairo demonstrations.

To see this post on Facebook, click here

Mr Varadkar said: "I am really really delighted to hear that Ibrahim Halawa has been released from prison.

"He is receiving full consular assistance at the moment. We are helping him to get back to Ireland where he will be reunited with his family and hopefully he will get on with his life and get on with his studies.

"He spent far too long in a different prison but I am delighted that he is now out.

"I would as people to respect his family's wishes for privacy," the Taoiseach said.

Earlier:

The Irishman jailed in Egypt for more than four years, Ibrahim Halawa, has been freed from prison.

His supporters and authorities revealed the 21-year-old had been released from jail in Cairo more than four weeks on from his acquittal over Muslim Brotherhood protests.

A message on the Free Ibrahim Halawa Facebook page welcomed his freedom and said plans for his repatriation are being made.

Mr Halawa, from Dublin, was cleared last month of all charges connected to mass protests in Cairo in August 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood's so-called Day of Rage.

A student and son of a prominent Muslim cleric in Dublin - Sheikh Hussein Halawa - he was prosecuted in a mass trial after being detained in a mosque near Ramses Square in Cairo amid protests over the removal of president Mohamed Morsi.

He was 17 at the time. His three sisters - Somaia, Fatima and Omaima - were also arrested during the crackdown but later released on bail and returned to Dublin.

They were acquitted following trial in absentia.

Delighted 2 confirm Ibrahim Halawa has been released, being supported by family+Embassy. Some formalities still required before flying home — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 19, 2017

Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan, who campaigned on his behalf, tweeted: "Great news coming out of Cairo. #IbrahimHalawa is free - 4 years of illegal imprisonment, but now focus is on getting him home #FreeIbrahim."

Darragh Mackin, Mr Halawa's solicitor, said: "Ibrahim Halawa is finally a free man."

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, on a trip to Australia, also welcomed the news.

"The release of Ibrahim Halawa will come as a great relief to his family," he said.

"It will be welcomed by all those who were concerned for him in his long ordeal of imprisonment.

"I wish Ibrahim Halawa well on his journey home."

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney confirmed that Ibrahim has been released from custody in Cairo.

The Irish Ambassador to Egypt, Sean O'Regan, confirmed that Ibrahim had been release at approximately 11pm Irish time.

Ambassador O'Regan and the Embassy team are providing Ibrahim with every appropriate support following his release.

Minister Coveney said: "I am delighted that Ibrahim has finally been released after his long and difficult ordeal, and that he will soon be able to return home and be reunited with his family.

"I know that Ibrahim and his family have asked for privacy during this time and I hope that this will be respected. Ibrahim has been through a lot, and I think we all need to give him the time and space that he needs.

"On behalf of the Government, I want to make clear that all appropriate ongoing support that Ibrahim requires in the period ahead will be available to him.

"I would like to take this opportunity today to express on behalf of the Government my appreciation to the hardworking team in my Department's Consular Directorate, and also and especially to our Ambassador in Cairo, Sean O'Regan, his predecessors and their team, for all that they have done, and are continuing to do, to support this Irish citizen and to work to ensure his safe return home to Ireland.

This is a great moment for Ibrahim and his family - a moment for celebration, and a moment for savouring freedom, and I want to wish Ibrahim Halawa and his family all health and happiness for the future."