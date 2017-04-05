Latest: Taoiseach criticises 'disgraceful' wildcat pickets in Bus Éireann dispute

Update 12.33pm: The Taoiseach Enda Kenny has welcomed the talks but has described as "disgraceful" the secondary picketing that led to travel disruption last Friday.

He welcomed the resumption of talks between unions and Bus Éireann management today, but criticised the 'wildcat' strike which left many commuters stranded.

“The wildcat action that was taken last weekend was disgraceful, and discommoded hundreds of thousands of people,” he said.

“And if Deputy Barry is coming in here, and suggesting that we should legislate for that kind of activity, I disagree with him fundamentally.”

Earlier:

Talks aimed at resolving the dispute at Bus Éireann are due to take place later this morning.

SIPTU, the NBRU and Unite trade unions will sit down with management from the company at the Workplace Relations Commission.

However, pickets will remain on Bus Éireann depots across the country, on what will be the 13th day of strike action over proposed cost-cutting plans.

"We know that there's inefficiencies to be driven out of the system in Bus Éireann, we're up for that task," said SIPTU spokesman Willie Noone.

"But one of the essential themes is that equity has to prevail, we beieve that the management numbers have to be curtailed, we believe it's top-heavy.

"We believe that if there is going to be cost-cutting in payroll, management have to play a leading role in that."