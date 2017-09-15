Latest: Taoiseach condemns George Hook remarks following his suspension from Newstalk

Update 12.13pm: The Taoiseach has said controversial comments made by broadcaster George Hook about rape are indicative of attitudes in Irish Society.

Leo Varadkar told RTÉ he strongly disagrees with the remarks which have prompted a massive backlash against the Newstalk host.

Mr Hook was suspended from his position today amid a continuing public outcry.

"I strongly disagree with the comments that he made. Nobody who is raped or sexually assaulted is ever responsible for that in any way. I totally disagree and abhor the comments that he made," Mr Varadkar said.

"He has since then, of course, apologised profusely and I think he does understand what he said on this issue on that occasion and also in the past was unacceptable.

"I think it's indicative of attitudes that still exist in Irish society that need to change," he said.

Earlier: Newstalk have confirmed that George Hook has been suspended from his duties at the station.

Managing Editor Patricia Monahan said that comments made were “totally wrong and inappropriate and should never have been made.”

Newstalk can confirm that George Hook has been suspended from his duties at the station. The process re: his comments last week is ongoing. — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) September 15, 2017

It came after the comments were condemned by groups such as the National Women's Council of Ireland (NWCI).

On Monday, George Hook offered a "profound apology" for his recent comments about rape.

Newstalk last week issued an unreserved apology for the comments.

