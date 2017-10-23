Latest: Tallaght Gardaí release armed man's description and warn public not to approach him

Update - 10.36am: Gardaí investigating a series of incidents in Tallaght in Dublin this morning are asking for the public's help in finding a car being driven by an armed man.

The car is a black Renault Kadjar with a registration number 162 D 8767.

They have said that the driver of the car is believed to be armed and is described as a white man of a medium build and wearing grey shorts, a green and black Northface jacket and grey and navy runners.

The public are asked not to approach the man, but should contact Gardaí at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the emergency numbers 999 or 112.

#Breakingnews.All major #Garda armed units are presently in Tallaght looking for a man with machine gun involved in "incidents" earlier.. pic.twitter.com/xgwabfNGIO — Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) October 23, 2017

It ís understood a domestic dispute broke out at a housing estate at around 5am.

Two carjackings were then carried out in Jobstown and a car was also stolen in a third incident.

Earlier: Gardaí are hunting for an armed man after a series of incidents in Tallaght in Dublin this morning.

It is understood number of garda units are pursuing a man in the Jobstown area after a number of incidents there this morning.

He is believed to be armed, and may have been involved in a number of other incidents.

Suspected armed man on the loose in Tallaght this morning. Helicopters circling with armed Garda on the streets — Eoghan Boyle (@boylerr96) October 23, 2017

It is believed it started with a domestic dispute which took place early this morning in Tallaght.

It is understood a number of carjackings then took place in Jobstown and gardaí are now looking for a man who they believe is armed with a gun.

The situation is still unfolding.

Officers are asking the public to contact either Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the emergency number 999 or 112 if they have any information or see anything suspicious.