Latest: Storm Dylan expected to bring 120km/h gusts to 12 counties; snow-ice warning in place

Update 2pm: A snow-ice warning is in effect for the upper half of the country, until 10pm tonight.

The areas affected are: Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Kildare.

STATUS YELLOW SNOW-ICE WARNING pic.twitter.com/MBgy587Luk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2017

Update 10.32am: A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for 12 counties as Storm Dylan is set to hit Irish shores tomorrow.

The warning effects Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

Forecasters predict Storm Dylan will hit Ireland on Saturday night and early Sunday morning with 120km/h gusts forecast across Connacht and Ulster.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Munster and the rest of Leinster ahead of the arrival of the storm tomorrow evening.

Storm Dylan will affect Ireland on Saturday night to early Sunday morning. Orange and Yellow Weather Warnings for Wind have been issued for most counties of Ireland, please see details at https://t.co/wwmcFgkRrX for Forecasts and Warning Updates — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2017

A number of flights from Ireland to the UK have been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Snow and heavy winds are battering parts of Britain this morning which has resulted in flight delays.

Dublin Airport has warned travellers to check their flight information with their airline to see if they are affected.

A flight to Birmingham was cancelled while two flights from Glasgow and another from Leeds - as well as flights from Europe and Canada - were delayed.

6.35am: Ten counties on alert for 110km per hour winds as country endures ice and snow

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for 10 counties this morning with winds up to 110 kms per hour expected.

Met Eireann issued the alert for Galway, North Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, Wexford and Waterford.

ESB crews will be ready to restore power to any areas which may be badly affected by the strong winds.

Public Safety Manager with ESB Networks Arthur Byrne says Christmas time is always busy for crews.

He said: "One of the most frequent calls we might get, apart from if we did have a storm and there were overhead wires that were down and people had no supply, is sometimes when people's main fuse blows.

"And the reason it blows at this time of year is that there is lots of new equipment attached like lights, and lots of equipment getting heavier use than at other times of the year."

Update to Wind Warning

Latest details here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/ahHns3xJt9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2017

It is in addition to the Status Yellow snow and ice warning that is in place for the whole country until 10am this morning.

Forecasters have warned motorists of the risk of sleet and snow and icy conditions on the nations roads this morning.