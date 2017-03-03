Latest: Spokesman for Enda Kenny rejects Alan Shatter's claims of 'casual relationship' with truth

Update 12am: The Taoiseach's spokesman has rejected completely and out of hand claims by Alan Shatter as to his casual relationship with the truth.

Earlier: Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter has effectively called Taoiseach Enda Kenny a liar by saying he has a “casual relationship with the truth”.

Mr Shatter believes Mr Kenny forced his resignation as Justice Minister in 2014 in the wake of the publication of the Guerin report into the handling of Garda whistleblower allegations.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal ruled that Guerin erred by not allowing Alan Shatter to be interviewed or respond to its conclusions before its publication.

Mr Shatter has not for the first time been highly critical of Mr Kenny, his former close political ally.

“The unfortunate reality is that in some areas, the Taoiseach has a casual relationship with the truth,” he said on Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTE Radio 1.

During his interview, Mr Shatter said he was “very disappointed” with the lack of support from his former colleagues in Fine Gael in the wake of his resignation, suggesting many within the party live in the “fear of the wrath of Enda Kenny”.

He has called for an apology from the Taoiseach and the State for the way they treated him and on foot of the damage done to him by the report's publication.

He is most angry that Mr Kenny published the report even though he knew Shatter had not been interviewed by Sean Guerin, a senior counsel.

Mr Shatter also said neither the current Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan nor her predecessor Martin Callinan said anything inappropriate about Sgt Maurice McCabe to him.

Critical of his party's commitment to law and order since his departure, Mr Shatter said: “Respect for the rule of law has been somewhat wanting.”

Speaking about the toll on him and his family, Mr Shatter refuted widespread claims that he is arrogant.

He referred to old antisemitic slurs that all Jews are arrogant in relation to the coverage of him since his departure.

On foot of the court's decision, the State will have to pay former Justice Minister Alan Shatter’s legal costs following his successful challenge.

The former Fine Gael TD also received a declaration from the Court of Appeal that the conclusions of the report by barrister Sean Guerin in relation to him were reached in breach of fair procedure and natural justice.

Mr Shatter resigned as Justice Minister in 2014 after the report found he had failed to heed concerns raised by garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

But a commission of investigation, headed by Mr Justice Kevin O’Higgins, subsequently found Mr Shatter had dealt with the concerns appropriately.

Mr Shatter has blamed the Guerin report for the loss of his political office.