Latest: Skerries train line reopens after 'incident'

Update - 10.30pm: Irish Rail has said that the line at Skerries has reopened after an incident earlier this evening.

The rail provider said services have resumed and all services will operate in the morning as normal.

Earlier: Rail services have been suspended this evening following an incident on the line at Skerries in County Dublin.

The Belfast Enterprise and Drogheda commuter services are affected in both directions, and the line is expected to remain closed for some time.

Dublin City Fire Brigade are attending the scene.

Irish Rail's Jane Creegan said: "Due to an incident just outside Skerries involving the 19.00 service from Connolly to Belfast, services are suspended between Connolly and Drogheda.

"Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene in Skerries and we hope that the line will reopen later this evening. Dart services are unaffected."