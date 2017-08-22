Five people in hospital after 'major' crash in Dublin

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a "major" crash in Dublin city centre.

Dublin Fire Brigade says four fire engines and five ambulances have been dispatched.

Traffic is being advised to avoid the Adelaide Road area.

It happened at the junction of Adelaide Road and Earlsfort Terrace just before 6pm.

Fire engines from Donnybrook, Tara Street and Dolphin's Barn are involved in the operation.

We have 5 casualties being removed to hospital by DFB & NAS ambulances from Adelaide Road, Please avoid the area — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 22, 2017

More to follow.