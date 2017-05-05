Latest: Simon Harris: Jobs on offer for all newly-graduated nurses

Update 6pm: The Health Minister said he intends to write to every student nurse graduating this year offering them a permanent job.

Simon Harris made the announcement this afternoon on the final day of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation conference in Wexford.

The HSE is to provide three reports to Minister Harris by the end of the year on the progress it is making recruiting nurses.

Minister Harris said his position is clear.

“I intend to write to each and every student nurse who is about to graduate this year, telling them that there is a permanent job on offer here in Ireland for them.

“To any student nurse who is in their final year - you will be receiving a letter from the health service saying we want you to work in this country, we need you to work in this country and here is how you go about applying for a job.

“We need nurses to stay in this country.”

Earlier: The HSE is to provide three reports to the Health Minister by the end of the year on the progress it is making recruiting nurses.

Simon Harris made the announcement this afternoon on the final day of the INMO conference in Wexford.

These quarterly reports will examine progress under the 2017 National Service Plan - which deals with the recruitment and retention of nurses - and are to be shared with the INMO and lodged with the WRC.

Minister Harris outlined the process to South East Radio.

"We signed up to an agreement with the nursing union to deliver 1,208 additional nursing posts this year.

"For my part I'm taking a pretty extraordinary measure, signing what's called a Section 10 Directive under the Health Act, which is basically instructing the HSE that they must go ahead now and recruit 1,208 additional nurses and they most report three times to me this year and I'll lodge that report with the WRC," he said.