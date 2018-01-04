Latest: Simon Harris apologises to those waiting on trolleys

Update 2.45: The Health Minister has apologised to the hundreds of patients waiting on trolleys this week.

The Flu season has yet to peak, with a particularly troublesome strain being seen in hospitals, this time affecting children as well.

Minister Simon Harris says he's concerned about back to school next week.

He said: "We're obviously coming up to a situation where schools resume next week; I am worried about the spread of the flu when kids go back to school.

"We're seeing a strain of flu that is affecting children this year, we didn't see last year, so I would advise parents if your child is under the weather please keep them home from school next week.

"It is important if you have the flu in general, try not to spread it. Stay at home , take advise on undertheweather.ie, consult your pharmacist or consult your GP.

Don't go to the ED unless advised to do so by a medical professional."

Earlier: The hospital overcrowding crisis has eased slightly, with fewer than 600 people on trolleys and chairs waiting for a bed.

According to the latest report from nurses, there were 592 patients in queues in A&E departments and in ward corridors.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation (INMO) said University Hospital Limerick had the worst record on Thursday morning, with 52 patients waiting for a bed.

Others with high levels of overcrowding included St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with 46 people on trolleys; the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with 37; and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, which both had 31.

The INMO said its headcount found 414 people on trolleys in A&E units and 178 waiting in corridors around wards.

The latest figures were being released as health chiefs met to discuss initiatives to relive the unprecedented crisis.

The demand for access to hospital beds is traditionally at its peak in the first week of January, with the flu season compounding stretched resources.