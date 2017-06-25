LATEST: Shane Ross 'vindictive' when it comes to judicial reform says Alex White

UPDATE 12pm: Former Communications Minister Alex White has accused Shane Ross of being vindictive when it comes to reform of judicial appointments.

Alex White a qualified Barrister and former Labour Minister says the situation's been handled poorly by the Government.

"The judicial system and the legal profession has contributed itself to the notion of being a group apart.

"What I think is going on here is actually something deeper.

"It's a kind of resentment, bordering on vindictiveness that some people have, and I have to include Shane Ross in this."

EAR:IER: The government's facing more controversy over the judicial appointments issue.

The President of the High Court has criticised reforms being pushed by Minister Shane Ross as "ill-advised".

In comments made at a Bar Association event, Mr Justice Peter Kelly criticised the speed of reforms to the way judges are appointed.

He said the decision to fast-track the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill was "ill-conceived" and "ill-advised".

It is seen as a criticism of Transport Minister Shane Ross, who's been pushing the reform agenda in this area.

The Independent Alliance minister wants non-legal members to have the majority say on the appointments commission.

But Minister Ross has rejected suggestions the Bill is being rushed through.

He's told the Sunday Independent that he has huge respect for Mr Justice Kelly, but is sorry the judge has "entered the political arena" with his comments.