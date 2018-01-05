Latest: Services to and from Heuston resume following 'tragic incident'

Update 4.42pm: Irish Rail says services to and from Heuston station in Dublin have resumed but delays remain.

It comes after a woman died on the tracks just north of Sallins station earlier today.

Services were suspended while emergency services attended the scene.

Earlier: Major delays to trains at Heuston Station following ’tragic incident’

Hundreds of commuters are having their travel plans disrupted as there are no trains leaving Heuston Station in Dublin at present.

Irish Rail says it is due to a tragic incident on the line north of Sallins station.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Iarnrod Éireann spokesman Barry Kenny says a train travelling from Galway to Heuston struck and fatally injured a woman on the Sallins station line.

