Latest: Search continues for youth who escaped from Oberstown detention centre

Update 1pm: A search is continuing this afternoon for two young people who escaped from Oberstown youth detention facility in Dublin.

The three youths took over a staff office last night and it is believed they later attacked the director of Oberstown Pat Bergin, who's understood to have a minor injury.

A spokesperson for the facility said they have made the local community alert of the two missing young people. Gardaí are leading the search this afternoon.

Minister Katherine Katherine Zappone has described it as upsetting and disappointing.

It is just the latest in a number of incidents at Oberstown including a fire at one of the buildings, industrial action by staff and a rooftop demonstration by eight young people.

Earlier:

Three young people escaped from Oberstown Youth Detention Facility last night.

One has since been apprehended and gardaí are continuing to search for the two others.

The three boys locked themselves into a room at the facility during an incident in which the director of Oberstown received an injury.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone explained what happened.

“Three young people took over a staff office. Staff came immediately and were negotiating with them. Eventually they managed to get out of the office and they absconded.

“While they were negotiating with the young people, the gardaí were called. The gardaí came soon after the children absconded, one has been caught and two are still missing.”