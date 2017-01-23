Latest: Ryanair defends ’immigrants’ tweet

Update 9.04pm: Ryanair has tonight defended a controversial tweet published on its official account.

Meanwhile at Dublin Airport, breaking catering news.... pic.twitter.com/GaKnchO1rF — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 23, 2017

A Ryanair spokesman said this evening: "While everyone loves our low fares, our social media posts may not cater to all tastes."

A tweet published on the official Ryanair account has been met with widespread criticism this evening.

The tweet appears to reference today’s earlier news that two of Aer Lingus employees were among three people arrested at Dublin Airport by gardaí investigating an international illegal immigrant smuggling network.

The tweet on the Ryanair account features a photoshopped image of what appears to portray a person attempting to hide inside a box with the words "Aer Lingus New Man Sized Catering" printed on the front, with the Aer Lingus logo beneath.

Part of the "Smart Flies" Aer Lingus slogan is also altered to read "Immigrants flies (sic) Aer Lingus".

Replies to the tweet were almost all negative, with many accusing the airline of poor taste and requesting that the tweet be removed.

@Ryanair Your tweet is bad and you should feel bad. — Derek Knight (@delrico) January 23, 2017

@Ryanair - In very bad taste , an appalling lack of judgement — Brendan Feehan (@brendanfeehan) January 23, 2017

@Ryanair Seriously. Take this down and take a look at yourselves. — Emma aka Nelly (@msflywheel) January 23, 2017

@Ryanair a new low.....delete this — Fiona McGowan (@fion7252) January 23, 2017

Others demanded that the airline delete or deactivate its account altogether.

@Ryanair delete your account — Aidan McLaughlin (@AidanKM) January 23, 2017

@Ryanair You actually thought this was hilarious enough to be posted? Your best course of action would be to deactivate your account. — Aidan (@gingerculchie) January 23, 2017

The low-cost carrier did receive support from some Twitter users, however.

