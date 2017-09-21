Latest: RTÉ staff return to building after being evacuated over hoax bomb scare

Update - 5.24pm: The bomb scare at RTÉ has turned out to be a hoax.

Workers were let back inside just after 5pm after gardai searched the property.

Earlier: RTÉ's TV building in Dublin has been evacuated due to a bomb scare.

It happened just after 4pm and staff had to come off air due to the threat.

Other parts of the Donnybrook campus, such as the radio building, are not believed to have been evacuated, meaning the Ray D’Arcy Show is able to continue broadcasting.

RTE evacuated over 'bomb scare' - live updates - Dublin Live https://t.co/z8ggOKLyAU — Karen Payne (@kazpayne1968) September 21, 2017

However, it is not yet known if the Six One News will air this evening.

Gardaí are at the scene.

