Latest: Ring of Kerry reopened after crash this morning

Update 2.40pm: The N70 Ring of Kerry has reopened between Killorglin and Glenbeigh following a crash earlier this morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision which happened at around 11.30am.

Two people were taken to Kerry General Hospital as a precaution.

