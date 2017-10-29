Latest: Ring of Kerry reopened after crash this morning
29/10/2017 - 14:08:11Back to Ireland Home
Update 2.40pm: The N70 Ring of Kerry has reopened between Killorglin and Glenbeigh following a crash earlier this morning.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision which happened at around 11.30am.
Two people were taken to Kerry General Hospital as a precaution.
Earlier:The Ring of Kerry is currently closed between Killorglin and Glenbeigh after a crash earlier this morning.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision which happened at around 11.30am.
Two people were taken to Kerry General Hospital as a precaution.
The road is due to re open shortly.
Join the conversation - comment here